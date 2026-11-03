Sen. Ed Markey’s campaign watch party to be held in Boston, incumbent seeks third term

BOSTON — Democratic incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is hoping voters send him back to Washington for a third term in the U.S. Senate Tuesday night.

The long-time Democrat is facing Republican challenger John Deaton, along with two other candidates in his bid for re-election.

Throughout his campaign, Markey has focused on issues like affordability, healthcare and climate action.

Markey cast his ballot in Malden Tuesday ahead of the watch party scheduled at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Boston 25 News has team coverage. Our Elly Morillo will have updates throughout the evening and reaction from Markey’s campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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