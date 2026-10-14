Security official for Boston Public Schools placed on leave amid rape charge

A security official for Boston Public Schools has been placed on leave after being charged with raping a woman at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks on Martha’s Vineyard.

In August, a woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted inside the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs.

Oak Bluffs Police said 27-year-old Edward J. Brown was arrested and charged on Friday.

Boston Public Schools released the following statement:

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. BPS will cooperate fully in the investigation.”

The district said the Brown did not have any interactions with students. District officials said the case also does not involve students.

He has been placed on administrative leave, pending a termination hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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