Alleged sexual assault at Martha’s Vineyard state police barracks is under investigation

Local police on Martha’s Vineyard are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place inside a Massachusetts State Police barracks on the island.

In August, a woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted inside the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs.

A state police spokesperson says the woman claimed they were assaulted by someone visiting a trooper assigned to Martha’s Vineyard for the summer.

Neither the alleged assailant nor the victim is affiliated with Massachusetts State Police, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

The Oak Bluffs Police Department says it has received court-authorized search warrants related to the investigation, including warrants executed at the State Police barracks.

“The Oak Bluffs Police Department is a separate and independent law enforcement agency from the Massachusetts State Police and, from the beginning, has conducted this investigation independently and in accordance with the Department’s established policies and procedures. The Massachusetts State Police has had no involvement in the Oak Bluffs Police Department’s investigation,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said in a statement.

Oak Bluffs police say state police have been cooperative in the investigation. State police say they have also opened an internal affairs investigation.

“We are fully cooperating with the localpolice’s investigation into the matter and remain committed to pursuing justice in every sexual assault case. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we will have no further comment at this time,” a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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