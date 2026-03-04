Security funding questions hold up World Cup entertainment license in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — The FIFA World Cup is 100 days away. But on Tuesday night, the Foxboro Select Board did not issue an entertainment license for the World Cup.

Boston soccer revealed that they are responsible for nearly $8 million in funding security.

And if there are any issues, the Kraft Group will step in.

Right now, no money has been paid, and the police chief and Select Board made it very clear: They need it to get ready for the World Cup.

Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said it’s concerning the town hasn’t seen the funding yet for security to host seven World Cup matches, starting in June.

“The idea that we’re 99 days away and the simple solution is very simple, fund what we need funded and this issue is over tomorrow,” Grace said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We do not wait until the week before and then force the board and public safety to cancel an event because we can’t settle the matters now when we should be settling them now,” Grace said.

The Foxboro Select Board said it will not issue an entertainment license to FIFA for this major event until it sees the money.

“I really don’t want to see our department spending any more time at this point until we get some final resolution to whether or not this is going to be a go,” Foxborough Select Board Chair Bill Yukna said.

Boston Soccer 26 came to the Select Board meeting Tuesday to assure the town that the more than $7 million will be paid.

Whether it’s from Boston 26, which is partnering with FIFA, or the Kraft Sports Group.

“Boston Soccer 2026 has a commitment from Kraft Sports and Entertainment to fund any shortfall that Boston Soccer 2026 may have that would allow it to meet its obligations to the town,” Boston Soccer 2026 attorney Gary Ronan said.

The funding is ultimately supposed to come from FEMA, but the Department of Homeland Security has said the FIFA grants to host the World Cup have been on hold since the government shutdown.

Still, Boston 26’s president said everything will work out.

“With the support of KSC, we are now very confident that we will meet the financial requirements of this event, so what we have now is just a hard week of 10 days of work,” said Boston 26 President Mike Loynd.

The Select Board meets again in two weeks, on March 17, to vote on whether to give the entertainment license to FIFA.

They’re hoping they’ll get more clarity on the funding before their vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

