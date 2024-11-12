Second teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Medford pizza shop

MEDFORD, Mass. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Medford pizza shop earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.

On Friday, November 1 around 1 a.m. police responded to reports of two individuals firing multiple shots at a victim during an altercation outside Pizza Days.

Officers on the scene that morning located a firearm along with several shell casings. There were no reported injuries.

18-year-old, Sinai Stephens of Cambridge was arrested on Tuesday and will face charges of assault & battery with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

A 16-year-old from Somerville was also arrested in connection with the shooting last week.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident, including home surveillance or dashcam video, is strongly encouraged to contact the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

