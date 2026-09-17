Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON — A person has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Roxbury Thursday morning.
Boston police said they responded to a call shortly after 11:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed on Columbus Avenue.
Officers said the victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made.
The stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group