Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON — A person has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Roxbury Thursday morning.

Boston police said they responded to a call shortly after 11:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed on Columbus Avenue.

Officers said the victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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