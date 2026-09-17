Close call in Franklin: Tesla speeds past stopped school bus, nearly striking student

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Franklin Police Department is searching for the driver of a Tesla caught on camera speeding past a stopped school bus and crossing a double yellow line as a student prepared to cross.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Griffin Road in Franklin, police said.

Video released by police shows a school bus stopping as a student wearing a white sweatshirt appears to be preparing to cross the street. Moments later, a Tesla is seen swerving around a vehicle that had stopped behind the bus, crossing the double yellow line and passing the bus on the left.

Police said the driver continued past the bus despite it being stopped.

“Does anyone recognize this Tesla? Apparently, the concept of stopping for a student and a school bus was a little too complicated for this driver yesterday morning,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The department added, “The Tesla apparently had somewhere extremely important to be and decided that waiting a few seconds was simply not an option.”

No injuries were reported, but authorities say the situation could have ended much differently.

Boston 25 News also spoke with Kenny Isidoro, the father of the high school girl who was in the street when the Tesla came buzzing by. He says he would like to see some signage posted and maybe a lower speed limit on Griffin Street.

Definitely traffic-calming measures: a lower speed limit would be great, plus a speed radar and a school bus stop ahead sign," Isidoro said. “I think part of the reason why cars feel comfortable driving so fast is that the road is so wide, but that’s a major infrastructure project to narrow the road.”

Police are now asking the public for help identifying the driver. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the driver is urged to contact police.

“If this is you, if you witnessed this incident, or know who the driver may be, we would LOVE to hear from you. Please email ccrosman@franklinma.gov with any information,” the department wrote. “Let’s make sure our students can get to and from school safely. Apparently, that’s something we need to remind a few people about.”

Officials also reminded drivers that Massachusetts law requires them to stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop sign while students load or unload.

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