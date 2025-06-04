Second missing hiker found dead on Maine trail, one day after crews locate her father’s body

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine — A second missing hiker has been found dead on a hiking trail in Maine, one day after search crews found her father’s body, state officials said Wednesday.

Esther Keiderling of New York had gone missing Sunday while hiking near the summit of Mount Katahdin with her father Tim Keiderling, also of New York, Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife officials said in a statement.

Her body was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday off the Tablelands, in a wooded area between two known trails.

Tim Keiderling’s body was located Tuesday on the Tablelands area of Mount Katahdin.

Second missing hiker found dead on Maine trail, one day after crews found her father’s body Esther Keiderling had gone missing Sunday while hiking near the summit of Mount Katahdin with her father Tim Keiderling, Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife officials said in a statement. (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)

A massive search for the missing father and daughter began earlier this week. Crews searched Mount Katahdin both on the ground and from the air.

Wednesday’s search involved 25 game wardens, four game warden K9 teams, and 21 Baxter State Park rangers who searched the mountain.

Maine Forest Service helicopters and Maine Army Guard helicopters also assisted in the search and with transporting crews to the summit.

On Tuesday night, the Maine Army National Guard used a Lokota helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging device (FLIR unit) to search from early evening well into the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group