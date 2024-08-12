Second human case of West Nile Virus detected in Mass., officials say

Health officials detected the second human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the person is a man in his 70s who was exposed in Middlesex County. The area where he contracted the virus is known by officials to be a moderate-risk area.

“Many parts of the country, including Massachusetts, are experiencing increasing WNV activity,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “We are in the peak time of the year when most people are exposed to West Nile virus in Massachusetts. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

Just a week ago, the first human case of WNV was detected in Hampden County. The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

West Nile Virus can cause illnesses ranging from a mild fever to more serious diseases like encephalitis or meningitis.

The first WNV-positive mosquitoes in Massachusetts were from mosquito samples collected in Quincy and announced on July 2.

145 positive mosquito samples so far this year were detected from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

“People should use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, clothing to reduce exposed skin, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

