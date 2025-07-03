Search underway for suspects wanted in armed robbery at Merrimack Valley shopping plaza

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A massive search is underway for suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Merrimack Valley shopping plaza on Thursday morning.

The armed robbery occurred at the Chickering Plaza in North Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers have set up a perimeter near the plaza, and state police helicopters and K9 teams are scouring the area for the suspects.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group