Search for suspect after two hospitalized following shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, left two people hospitalized Thursday.

Two people suffered non-life-threatenings injuries in the shooting around 9:20 a.m., according to Manchester police.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect.

Police say that the suspect and the two victims are known to each other.

Union Street between Hanover Street to Manchester Street and Londonderry Lane between Pine Street and Union Street were closed off as police investigated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group