Search for missing Bentley University professor scaled back on small Maine island

PORTLAND, Maine — Game wardens in Maine have ended their ground search for a missing Bentley University professor.

Authorities say they did not locate 57-year-old Wiley Davi on Peaks Island, a one-square-mile island near Portland.

Davi was last seen on the island on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15.

While wardens have called off their on-foot search, Maine State Police say efforts continue using boats, divers, and an aircraft.

Police described Davi as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with gray hair.

In a statement, Bentley University called Davi a “beloved” member of the community.

“A beloved member of our community, Wiley Davi, is reported to be missing, and a multi-agency search is underway around Portland, Maine. Wiley is a longtime and respected professor and a friend to students, faculty, and staff on our campus. Our hearts and minds are with Wiley, their loved ones, and the first responders who are leading the search, and we are hoping and praying for Wiley’s safe return,” the school said in a statement.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

