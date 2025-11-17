Police searching for missing Bentley University professor off the coast of Maine

PORTLAND, ME — Multiple agencies are searching off the coast of Maine for a missing person who teaches at Bentley University.

57-year-old Wiley Dav, an English professor at Bentley University, was last seen on Peaks Island off the coast of Portland on Saturday night.

Police say Davi is 5′7″, weighs about 155 pounds and has gray hair.

Police say people should stay off the walking trails on Peaks Island while the search continues.

In a statement, Bentley University called Davi a “beloved” member of the community.

“A beloved member of our community, Wiley Davi, is reported to be missing and a multi-agency search is underway around Portland, Maine. Wiley is a longtime and respected professor and a friend to students, faculty and staff on our campus. Our hearts and minds are with Wiley, their loved ones and the first responders who are leading the search, and we are hoping and praying for Wiley’s safe return,” the school said in a statement.

