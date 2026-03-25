Search continues for missing 8-year-old boy in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The search continues for a missing 8-year-old boy from Marshfield.

Police say eight-year-old Callahan Pierce was seen around 236 Moraine Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Pierce was last seen wearing a black Marshfield sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack.

Marshfield police posted on Facebook on Monday night, asking residents to stay away from the scene to avoid disrupting the search.

Officers from several different towns are in the area and many are staged in the parking lot at the Marshfield Country Club.

Residents are asked to check their cameras, and anyone with any information is asked to call Marshfield police at 781-834-6655.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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