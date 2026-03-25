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Police searching for missing child in Marshfield

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police searching for missing child in Marshfield
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child in Marshfield.

Police say eight-year-old Callahan Pierce was seen around 236 Moraine Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Pierce was last seen wearing a black Marshfield sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

Residents are asked to check their cameras and anyone with any information is asked to call Marshfield police at 781-834-6655.

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