Police searching for missing child in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child in Marshfield.

Police say eight-year-old Callahan Pierce was seen around 236 Moraine Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Pierce was last seen wearing a black Marshfield sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

Residents are asked to check their cameras and anyone with any information is asked to call Marshfield police at 781-834-6655.

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