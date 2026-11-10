Search continues for missing 76-year-old Barnstable woman

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The search for a missing Barnstable woman is still underway, according to the police department.

Police said 76-year-old Clare Fearon was reported missing on Thursday.

Fearon was last seen walking in the area of Pine Street at approximately 10 a.m. that day.

Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team searched through wooded areas in West Barnstable on Tuesday.

Police said her disappearance does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group