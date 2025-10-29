Search connected to decades-old unsolved murder underway in New Hampshire town

NEW LONDON, N.H. — To mark the 47th anniversary of Catherine “Cathy” Millican’s death, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit on Wednesday launched a renewed search for evidence in her 1978 unsolved homicide.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall announced that investigators, alongside the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, began searching the Esther Currier Wildlife Management Area in New London early Wednesday morning.

The effort is part of an ongoing investigation and poses no danger to the public, Formella and Hall said.

Millican, a 27-year-old Sunapee resident, was last seen on October 24, 1978, after telling others she planned to go birdwatching.

A day later, her brown Volkswagen Rabbit was spotted near the wetlands entrance, and her body was discovered the next evening, several hundred yards into the woods of Route 11.

An autopsy determined that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

In a statement released by her family, they described Millican as “an artist, a photographer, an ornithologist, and a national sailing champion,” and expressed hope that the renewed investigation will bring long-awaited closure.

To help generate new leads, the Cold Case Unit also released previously unseen photographs of Millican.

Cathy Alexander Millican

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle on October 24, 1978, or who has any information, to contact the Cold Case Unit at 603-271-2663.

