Scooter rider hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a person riding a scooter with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to the area of Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood shortly before 1:15 p.m. found a scooter and a motor vehicle that had been involved in a crash, according to the Boston Police Department.

The scooter rider, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

It wasn’t clear if the other driver involved remained at the scene.

Video showed the area roped off with yellow police tape as investigators collected evidence and photographed the wreckage.

Boston police noted that homicide detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston Police say scooter rider has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car at Humboldt and Seaver Streets in Roxbury. It happened hours after pedestrian hit by e-bike in Copley Square #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/a2f5je7g05 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 6, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

