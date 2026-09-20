Multiple first responders knock down four-alarm fire in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Mass. — Rockland Fire and Police, alongside numerous mutual aid, extinguished a four-alarm fire at a residence Sunday morning.

Just before 10 AM, crews responded to 19 Broadway Avenue, a residential building that is also known as Rockport House of Pizza & Roast Beef, to reports of a strong gas odor throughout the building. Once there, crews found smoke coming from the building and an active fire inside.

A fourth-alarm was struck, prompting mutual aid from Gloucester, Manchester, Essex, Wenham, Hamilton, Middleton, Ipswich, Peabody, Danvers and Lynn Fire Departments to respond.

Responding crews began an aggressive approach to the fire and were able to successfully knock down the fire around 1 PM.

As a result, two families were displaced alongside the business. But fortunately, no injuries were reported.

National Grid was also dispatched to the scene and shut off electricity to the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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