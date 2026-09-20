ICE agent shoots and wounds man in Austin, Texas, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal immigration agent shot and wounded a man on Sunday in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer rammed the man’s car then got out of his federal vehicle and opened fire at least five times, said Mike Siegel, who represents Austin’s District 7.

The shooting occurred in the early afternoon on the city’s north side, and police and the mayor later spoke about the details of the incident.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Siegel said. Authorities were releasing additional information at an afternoon news conference.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, didn’t immediately respond to requests for details.

A dark blue Toyota Corolla was parked under an overpass with damage to its passenger-side door and what appeared to be bullet holes, local media reported. Siegel said he could see at least two bullet holes.

A large law enforcement presence was at the scene, along with a crowd of onlookers.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who represents parts of Austin, called for transparency as the shooting is investigated.

“The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning,” Casar wrote on X. “As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.”

In July, an ICE officer fatally shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, of Houston, after federal agents driving unmarked vehicles pursued him while he was taking his construction crew to a job site.

Also in July, 25-year-old Johan Sebastián, a Colombian man, was shot by an ICE officer in Maine. The officer is an Army veteran who has struggled with serious mental health issues since early childhood and never should have been given a badge and gun to patrol American streets, several of his close relatives told The Associated Press.

The shootings come amid a Trump administration push to carry out its mass deportations agenda. While the administration is no longer cracking down on individual cities, arrests are still occurring.

The administration’s enforcement efforts were widely condemned last winter after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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