Teen was allegedly going 112 mph before crash into Lynnfield restaurant, officials say

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A Lynnfield teen was allegedly driving 112 mph before crashing into a popular restaurant on Sunday morning, officials say.

Benjamin Pimentel, 19, was arrested after Massachusetts State Police said he failed to stop for a trooper during an erratic driving incident.

The incident began when Pimentel reportedly failed to stop for a trooper after driving erratically on Route 1. The Trooper reported that Pimentel hit a guardrail before nearly crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV who had the right of way.

Minutes later, the vehicle crashed through School Street Foods, narrowly missing a gas line before entering the dining area.

“Almost smashed into somebody that had the right of way, inches away from another one of these OUI-related head-on collisions,” prosecutors said.

“I have to be able to separate the kid from the incident, the incident is horrible it screwed up a lot of lives. The kid doesn’t seem like a bad kid,” owner Ed Goodwin said.

“I told him you know - you want to go to an AA meeting; I’ll save you a seat. I want the best for the kid, and I want the best for the family,” he said, he added that he’s been sober himself for three years, sharing that the restaurant was open and built on the foundations of recovery.

“Thank God nobody was hurt, I agree. As I said to his parents this morning, he’s lucky he’s in court and not planning a funeral,” Pimentel’s attorney said. He said he’s working with Goodwin on ensuring that someone will be out to assess the damage as soon as possible.

He was released on $2,500 bail and was ordered to not drive with a 7 p.m. curfew. The judge also ordered him to be fitted for a SCRAM bracelet.

He will be back in court in July.

A community member has started a GoFundMe account to assist the restaurant owners with recovery efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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