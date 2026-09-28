School bus crashes in Northbridge, avoids plunge into Blackstone River

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A school bus went off the road and crashed in Northbridge on Monday, ending up just inches away from plunging into the Blackstone River.

According to Northbridge police, there were no children on board at the time of the crash, and the driver was not injured.

Images from the scene show the bus tilted towards the riverbank and hanging over the embankment, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the water.

Church Street Extension remains closed as firefighters and other emergency crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group