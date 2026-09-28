Massachusetts corrections officer indicted on charges in alleged inmate assault

BILLERICA, Mass. — A Massachusetts corrections officer has been indicted on charges in connection with an alleged assault on an inmate during his shift, prosecutors announced Monday.

Billerica House of Correction officer Alexander Tine is slated to be arraigned on Oct. 8 on charges of two counts of assault and battery and filing a false report, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan said the charges stem from an incident at the jail on Treble Cove Road back on June 29.

According to prosecutors, the incident began when an inmate extended his feet and arm through the handcuff port of his cell door. Authorities allege that Tine approached the cell and spoke with the inmate before forcefully pushing the inmate’s foot back through the opening with his leg.

After the inmate withdrew his foot and placed an arm through the port, Tine allegedly attempted to close the port door while the arm was still in the opening. Prosecutors say the door would not shut, prompting Tine to repeatedly strike it with his knee. The inmate ultimately pulled his arm back after several strikes, allowing the door to close.

Prosecutors allege Tine later submitted a false report, claiming the inmate had grabbed, struck, and spit at him despite evidence to the contrary.

In a statement, Ryan’s office told Boston 25 News, “That version of events was not supported by the evidence.”

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