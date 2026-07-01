‘Saving lives cannot wait’: Local organizers aid Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

NORWOOD, Mass. — Venezuela is grieving after a series of powerful earthquakes left thousands of people dead, injured and entire neighborhoods completely destroyed. Now, organizers here at home are getting involved.

Rescue crews continue to dig through the aftermath across Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck less than a minute apart just last week.

“One of my cousins the whole building collapsed, and he was found with his two daughters and his wife, one of the daughters is safe and the rest of the family is gone,” Juan Salcedo tells Boston 25 News.

Salcedo is now volunteering alongside The Venezuelan Association of Mass. The association has been on the ground with volunteers, raising money and connecting families with resources since this all happened.

“What amazes me is the resilience because even after everything they have been through, many of these children are still smiling when they see our volunteers arrive with help and that smile reminds us why we keep going every day, VAOM Board Member Ciro Valiente tells Boston 25 News.

The association also partnered with the Boston Foundation to ensure resources reach the communities most in need.

“We launched a relief fund it’s the Massachusetts United for Venezuela fund and this is a powerful initiative because it will bring together trusted community organizations, donors, business and residents across Massachusetts to support both the immediate humanitarian response and of course the long-term recovery of Venezuela,” said Valiente.

To get involved, visit the website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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