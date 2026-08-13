Saving on back to school supplies

Mass. — Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says families need a strategy to save money on back-to-school supplies.

“Pens, paper, and pencils individually they may not cost so much, but when you add them together, it can cause your back-to-school budget to be a budget buster,” Howard said his number one rule is creating your list and sticking to it.

“Having a plan for your back-to-school shopping is the biggest way to save,” Howard said.

He also says that shopping in stores can provide some of the biggest discounts, with retailers like Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Target offering reduced pricing on basic school supplies, but he warns that the drastically reduced prices are often a “hook” to get shoppers into the store.

“You have to be willing to walk away from a purchase to stay on track with your list. No matter how cool or trendy a product may be and before you head to the store, mark off any items you already have,” Howard said.

Heather Scott said one way she saves money is by reusing her kids’ backpacks.

“I’ll usually wash them over the summer, and we’ll reuse them for the next year,” she said.

If you are reusing last year’s backpack, make sure that it’s in good working condition and has good support.

If your budget is tight, charity events and giveaways can help you fill the gap.

“My church usually has a back-to-school drive, and they actually pack the backpacks with supplies as well,” a parent mentioned.

Local school districts or sites like Eventbrite are a useful resource to find information about those events.

Another way to save is to look through older siblings’ clothes for items that can be passed down. This will not only help save money but also prevent waste.

When shopping online, there are many different price-tracking tools you can use to see if you are really getting a discount. You can also set email notifications for when the price drops.

“Using price tracking tools throughout the year can help you find when prices are at their lowest. Like using Google’s shopping tool,” Howard said.

As an example, a three-pack of Elmer’s school glue sticks, usually priced at $5.22 at Walmart, was listed at nearly half that at $2.88 around back-to-school season.

When making online purchases, Howard advises shoppers to make sure they are buying from legitimate websites and not to let significant savings distract from protecting personal information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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