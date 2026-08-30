Savannah Bananas take over Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Savannah Bananas wrapped up their trip to Foxborough last night, taking on the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Before the game, players met fans and signed autographs outside Gillette Stadium.

And if you grabbed a cup of coffee yesterday morning, you might’ve run into some of the players.

They got behind the counter at Dunkin’, helping customers and serving up their morning cup of joe — giving them the full experience of being a true New Englander.

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Some players say the best part of their trip was playing at the home of the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Been to Gillette Stadium many times, but it was just on video games when I was playing Madden NFL, so it was actually really cool to be there in person and play a baseball game, so that was unique and different,” said Brett Carson from the Coconuts.

“Seeing all the people there, think it was 65,000, or maybe a little bit more than that, biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of, it was just cool to be a part of.”

The Savannah Bananas won last night’s game with a score of 6-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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