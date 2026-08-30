Boston police: At least 19 people arrested after Saturday’s Caribbean festival

BOSTON — At least 19 people were arrested on Saturday after Boston’s 53rd annual Caribbean Festival and Parade, according to the Boston Police Department.

According to police, at least 12 of the 19 arrested were firearm arrests.

“Those are not final numbers,” Boston police wrote. ‘All reports have not been completed."

The parade began early Saturday morning. Boston police said safety is top of mind always but especially following gun violence surrounding the events in recent years.

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Police Commissioner Michael Cox said late-night gatherings after the festival are usually the concern.

“We tend to see the most violence associated with late night parties and loud parties in general,” said Cox at a press conference earlier this week. “We will be addressing large parties and certainly late-night activities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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