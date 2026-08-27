Savannah Bananas to play historic games at Gillette Stadium this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Banana Ball is coming to Gillette Stadium this weekend.

The Savannah Bananas are set to play at the stadium for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

The Savannah Bananas will face off against the Loco Beach Coconuts both nights at 7 p.m.

Jesse Cole, the owner and Scituate native, said it was always on his bucket list to play at Gillette Stadium.

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They will be the first baseball games played at the stadium.

Parking lots are scheduled to open at 1 p.m., and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Stadium officials asked fans to allow plenty of time when traveling to the event.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the games

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