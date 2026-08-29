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Psychiatrist resigns from children’s hospital in Delaware after testifying in Lindsay Clancy trial

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Psychiatrist resigns from children’s hospital in Delaware after testifying in Lindsay Clancy trial Dr Avram Mack answers questions from the witness stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Mark Chavous /The Enterprise via AP, Pool)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Dr. Avram Mack resigned from his position at a children’s hospital in Delaware just days after testifying in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

A spokesperson for Nemours Children’s Health did not confirm a reason for his resignation.

Mack worked in the behavioral health department at Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware.

He testified that Lindsay Clancy was experiencing a major depressive episode when she killed her three children and was not experiencing psychosis.

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“There’s no reason why psychosis in and of itself inhibits a person’s ability from knowing right from wrong,” Dr. Mack said.

His cross-examination by defense attorney Kevin Reddington was contentious, particularly after Reddington challenged Mack’s experience with postpartum mental health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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