Psychiatrist resigns from children’s hospital in Delaware after testifying in Lindsay Clancy trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Dr. Avram Mack resigned from his position at a children’s hospital in Delaware just days after testifying in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

A spokesperson for Nemours Children’s Health did not confirm a reason for his resignation.

Mack worked in the behavioral health department at Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware.

He testified that Lindsay Clancy was experiencing a major depressive episode when she killed her three children and was not experiencing psychosis.

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“There’s no reason why psychosis in and of itself inhibits a person’s ability from knowing right from wrong,” Dr. Mack said.

His cross-examination by defense attorney Kevin Reddington was contentious, particularly after Reddington challenged Mack’s experience with postpartum mental health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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