Easton man arrested for child rape after alleged incident at summer camp at Stonehill College

EASTON, Mass. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old Easton man on charges of raping a child at a camp at a local college.

Easton police told Boston 25 News that James Cremins was arrested on August 7 on a warrant out of Taunton District Court for rape of a child “stemming from a prior incident that occurred at a camp” at Stonehill College.

The College Gate summer camp tells Boston 25 News that Cremins is no longer employed and that he passed Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) and Sex Offender Registry Information (SORI) background checks.

“We are aware of an allegation and have fully cooperated with the authorities,” directors of College Gate Chris and Lisa Harrington told Boston 25 News in a statement. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment.”

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“We are aware of reports of an alleged incident involving College Gate, an external organization that rented facility space on our campus earlier this summer. The matter did not involve Stonehill College employees and was handled by the Easton Police Department,” a school spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the DA for more info.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to Stonehill College for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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