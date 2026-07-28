Saugus restaurant faces liquor license hearing in crash that killed Mass. State Police trooper

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Saugus restaurant is set to face a hearing today over allegations it overserved the driver involved in the wrong-way crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor.

The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) will hold a hearing to determine whether Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar on Route 1 violated state liquor laws before the deadly crash on May 5.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Hernan Marrero had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit when he left the restaurant and drove the wrong way on Route 95 in Lynnfield, where he crashed into Trooper Trainor’s vehicle.

‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Thousands say goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

Investigators say Marrero was served nine alcoholic drinks before getting behind the wheel. Prosecutors allege the restaurant also served alcohol after legal hours and provided free alcoholic beverages, prompting the ABCC to issue multiple violations.

The Essex County District Attorney says criminal charges against the restaurant are not sustainable.

Legal analyst Peter Elikann says the consequences could be significant.

“Sometimes the license is only suspended for a period of time and they can kind of earn their way back. Otherwise, the liquor license is totally revoked, and without a liquor license, a number of restaurants would go under.”

If the ABCC finds Tribu violated state regulations, the restaurant could face penalties ranging from a suspension to the permanent loss of its liquor license.

The Saugus Board of Selectmen also has the authority to revoke liquor licenses locally. Town officials say they will determine whether to take additional action after today’s ABCC hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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