Saugus residents struggle with skyrocketing water bills

SAUGUS, Mass. — Residents are voicing concerns after receiving astronomically high water bills.

Longtime Saugus residents contacted Boston 25 News with concerns over what they say are unusually high water bills.

“This is a lot of money,” Mario D’Amelio said as he walked into town hall to pay his water bill in person.

It’s money, he feels like he is pouring down the drain.

“My water bill was 900 dollars!” he added.

Especially because of the time of year, explaining he’s not even using that much water right now.

“So, the sprinklers, I dont use them in the winter time and still I have to pay for it, you know, so this is ridiculous,” he said.

Susan Campbell, another Saugus resident says she was also surprised with her latest bill but pointed out that at least hers came with some sort of explanation.

“Yes, I was, but they did include why it was, they are putting in new water meters, which I have to do next week,” she said.

She says if she gets the new meter, and the bill doesn’t go down, or if she sees there is a major discrepancy between bills compared to this time last year, she will be back at town hall to see if she can get money back.

The concerns that remain on the rise though, being able to afford such high balances now.

Deb Fauci says her bill used to be a couple of hundred dollars quarterly and she has since taken the water department up on their offer to hire a third party to look into her water meter and pump.

“$6,800 was the last bill and this bill is $5,800 so between the two its over $12,000 dollars and they still expect you to pay it,” she said.

If there are no leaks or issues found, she is one of the residents who wants to know why the bills have been so much more expensive and exactly why she is footing the bill.

“There is no water on the floor in the house and it’s a condo. If I go back to normal with this new meter, how can they say my pump was fine? Fauci questioned.

Several members of the town’s select board have also voiced their concerns.

Frank Federico, a selectman, releasing this statement to Boston 25 news.

“Over the past week, since the latest water bills were issued, I have heard from many residents who are understandably concerned about sharp increases. In some cases, bills have more than doubled, and I know how stressful and unsettling that can be.

I want residents to know that I am taking this very seriously. I have been in direct contact with the Town Manager and have requested a thorough review to determine what is causing these spikes and how they can be addressed," he explained.

He went on to say, “Saugus has a large senior population—about 20%—and many households are on fixed incomes. Bills at this level are simply not sustainable, especially when they begin to approach or exceed a monthly mortgage payment.

I am hopeful this is the result of an error or another issue that can be corrected quickly. I am actively following up and will continue to stay on top of this until we have clear answers and a fair resolution for our residents."

The town manager’s office received Boston 25’s request for information and has not yet responded.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group