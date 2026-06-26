Sanofi: World Cup investment will create lasting legacy in Massachusetts

The World Cup is bringing thousands of fans to New England this summer, but for Sanofi, their investment in the World Cup is centered on creating a long-term impact in the communities it calls home.

Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company with deep roots in Massachusetts that dates back more than four decades through Genzyme, the Cambridge-based biotechnology pioneer that helped establish the region as a hub for life sciences innovation.

“Legacy isn’t just about what’s left. It’s about what we’re building,” said Sanofi’s Tanisha Sullivan, Head of Community Engagement. “We are one of the largest life sciences companies in this ecosystem, with nearly 5,000 employees,” Sullivan said. “It’s important to us that people see Massachusetts as a place where they can start a career, build a career and be successful.”

As a World Cup sponsor, Sanofi says it’s a chance to support local communities on an international stage. “Showing up in this way gives us an opportunity to showcase all of what Massachusetts has to offer,” Sullivan said.

Sanofi has launched several community-focused activations across the state as well as an AI-powered Fan Fest experience using 3D motion-sensing technology. They are participating in events in Cambridge, Brockton and Boston.

The company has partnered with Boston 26 and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to help build mini-pitches. The goal is to expand access to soccer and create opportunities for young people in neighborhoods where youth sports resources may be limited.

Sullivan said the investment goes beyond sports.

“We want to be intentional in this moment about supporting and working with small local Main Street businesses,” she said. “That’s legacy. It’s in community, it’s in partnership and it’s about being intentional in how we engage.”

Eventually, the tournament will move on to its next host city, but Sanofi hopes the projects and partnerships created during this moment will continue serving local communities for years to come.

“This isn’t about trying to sponsor something,” Sullivan said. “This is really about who we are. This is our DNA. It’s not just about building a pitch and then being gone,” Sullivan said. “It’s about continuing to work within our communities to ensure that those pitches serve as a catalyst for the next generation of athletes.”

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