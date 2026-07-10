Sanofi honors veterans, inspires volunteerism during Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON — The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is one of Boston’s most cherished traditions, a time to celebrate service and patriotism. As presenting sponsor of the event, Sanofi is taking the time to recognize veterans, military families and the volunteers working to strengthen communities across New England.

“Performances on the Esplanade go back to 1929,” Boston Pops President and CEO Chad Smith told Boston 25 News. “This element of service is woven through everything that happens across the event.”

For Air Force veteran and longtime Sanofi employee Ray Veradt, this message is deeply personal. Veradt enlisted just days after his 17th birthday, serving four years on active duty before spending another seven years in the National Guard.

Nearly 26 years into his career at Sanofi, Ray says the values he learned in the military continue to shape his work today. “I served voluntarily,” Veradt said. “I signed up three days after my seventeenth birthday. I didn’t even make it to my high school graduation.”

“You make that commitment for service,” Veradt said. “I see that with Sanofi as well — the commitment to the patients that we have. I know it’s a business, but the commitment to the patient- that’s what we do. If we’re not doing it, who is?”

Sanofi is also encouraging employees to give back through its Civic 250 Collective, an initiative launched ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. The program connects employees with volunteer opportunities while recognizing major milestones, such as the 50th anniversary of the biotech revolution and the FIFA World Cup here in Massachusetts.

“Within a couple of days, we had almost a thousand people expressing yes,” said Tasha Wright, Sanofi’s director of volunteer programs.

Wright says every volunteer brings a unique reason to participate. “They have a why,” Wright said. “If you get a chance to talk to any of them, hearing their whys… I was moved to tears.”

Tasha says one of the most rewarding parts is hearing from volunteers.

“They disconnected from everything they were going through to focus on what someone else was going through,” Wright said. “It means so much. There’s research that supports that volunteerism is good for your mental health, but hearing people actually say that is amazing.”

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