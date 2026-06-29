World Cup shines a light on Sanofi scientists working toward the next medical breakthrough

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Just a few miles from Boston Stadium, where some of the world’s best athletes are competing in the World Cup, scientists at Sanofi’s Cambridge campus are working toward breakthroughs they hope could change lives around the globe.

Sanofi’s team of scientists, researchers, and innovators spend years studying diseases, developing new medicines and searching for answers to some of healthcare’s biggest challenges.

“It’s sort of like scoring a goal in a World Cup,” said Sanofi’s Head of U.S. and Specialty Care Corporate Affairs, Adam Gluck. “What you’re seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. There are years, decades of hard work that have gone into it.”

Sanofi leaders say the World Cup presents an opportunity to highlight not only the global tournament but also the scientific innovation happening year-round in Massachusetts.

Researchers say success often comes after years of testing, setbacks, and learning from failure. “We don’t get it right every time,” Gluck says. “We have a lot more failures than successes, but when we find that miracle, and you’ve seen it happen, it energizes you and keeps you going through every setback along the way.”

That commitment to innovation is one reason Sanofi has offered mini-pitches and interactive fan experiences that showcase the role technology can play in unlocking human potential.

Researchers say there are many similarities between science and sports. Just as athletes spend years training and refining their skills, scientists rely on data, collaboration and constant improvement. For many working at the Cambridge campus, the ultimate goal isn’t a trophy; it’s helping patients.

Scientists say hearing from patients and families whose lives have been changed by medicines or vaccines serves as a powerful reminder of why the work matters.

As the World Cup draws global attention, Sanofi is focusing on the next breakthrough and the possibility of improving patients’ lives for generations to come.

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