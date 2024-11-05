Salem shatters visitor record for month of October with nearly 37% tourism increase

SALEM, Mass. — The Witch City saw a record number of visitors for the 2024 Halloween season.

According to city officials, Salem welcomed 87,351 visitors on October 31 this year compared to 63,856 on October 31, 2023. Through the entire month of October, 1,040,600 visitors flocked to the city, which is an 8.6% increase from the previous year.

Those numbers are good for a nearly 37% visitor increase and a new record, officials say.

“This year we had the opportunity to share the city we all love with more visitors than ever,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo.

Officials credit the unseasonably warm weather for the month, along with Salem’s unique history and reputation for being the Halloween capital of the world.

“My husband, daughter, and I gave out 1,200 pieces of candy in an hour and 20 minutes,” said Ashley Judge, Executive Director of Destination Salem.

The visitor increase generated nearly $140 million in tourism spending and supported 1,000 jobs.

“I want to thank all the City staff, the Destination Salem team, and all our community partners who make October possible here in Salem,” Mayor Pangallo said. “I also want to thank residents for their patience throughout the season. Welcoming so many visitors to our community is no small feat, and we’re constantly reviewing ways we can improve on how we manage it all.”

