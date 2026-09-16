Salem man accused of killing girlfriend pleads not guilty

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man accused of killing his girlfriend in his home pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Paul Morey, 50, was charged with one count of murder.

His girlfriend, 42-year-old Patricia Donaldson, was found dead inside the Cabot Street home after a well-being check on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Police arrested Morey in New Hampshire. He was charged with a fugitive from justice charge.

He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 16.

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