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Salem man accused of killing girlfriend pleads not guilty

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Salem murder case Paul Morey, 50, appeared in court on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man accused of killing his girlfriend in his home pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Paul Morey, 50, was charged with one count of murder.

His girlfriend, 42-year-old Patricia Donaldson, was found dead inside the Cabot Street home after a well-being check on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Police arrested Morey in New Hampshire. He was charged with a fugitive from justice charge.

He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 16.

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