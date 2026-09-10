Salem man arraigned, charged in connection with the death of a woman

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem man has been arraigned on Thursday in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead on Tuesday, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

50-year-old Paul Morey was charged with a fugitive from justice charge on a video conference call in a New Hampshire court in connection with the death of 42-year-old Patricia Donaldson.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when officers were dispatched to a residence on Cabot Street for a well-being check. Once there, officers found Donaldson dead.

Morey was arrested in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in connection with Donaldson’s death on Wednesday.

Morey is being held without bail and will appear in court once again in Portsmouth on Thursday, September 17th. Morey will then be arraigned on one count of murder in Salem District Court after the conclusion of the fugitive proceedings in New Hampshire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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