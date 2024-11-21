Sale of Karen Read’s Mansfield home closes as she prepares for 2nd murder trial

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The sale of Karen Read’s “meticulously maintained” Mansfield home closed this week as she prepares for a new trial in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read’s colonial-style, 2,516-square-foot home at 481 Gilbert Street was listed in July for $849,900, Boston 25 News confirmed through RE/MAX Platinum. The property sold for $810,000.

Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds records show that Read took out two $200,000 mortgages on the home as recently as September.

Read had not lived in the home for over a year, Boston 25 News learned. She purchased the home in 2017.

A recent Vanity Fair interview revealed that Read is currently living off the remains of her 401 (k) and owes more than $5 million in deferred fees for her high-powered defense team.

Read is accused of killing John O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Her high-profile, two-month-long murder trial ended in a mistrial in July.

Judge Beverly Cannone has scheduled her retrial for January 2025.

