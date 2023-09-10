Sagamore Bridge reopened after police close it down due to localized flooding

BOURNE, Mass. — The Sagamore Bridge heading toward the Cape is now reopened after being closed down due to “localized flooding,” according to Bourne Police.

Police are also urging residents to be careful driving in the Sagamore Beach/Sagamore area due to severe flooding and inundated roads.

Parts of Massachusetts are under a Flash Flood Warning on Sunday due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Middlesex and Worcester counties are under warning until 6:15 p.m. while Norfolk and Plymouth counties are under warning until 5:45 p.m., according to National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

