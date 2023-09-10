Local

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

By Boston25News.com Staff

Severe thunderstorm warning

BOSTON — A server thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Plymouth County until 3:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Norfolk and Plymouth counties until 5:45 p.m.

Travel will be dangerous in these counties and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.


