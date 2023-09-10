Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A server thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Plymouth County until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 9/10 3:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/KpNJnb4U67 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 10, 2023

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Norfolk and Plymouth counties until 5:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 9/10 5:45PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/J6gHotbfn3 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 10, 2023

Travel will be dangerous in these counties and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides

