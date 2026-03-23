Rutland officer helps deliver baby on side of road during snowstorm

RUTLAND, Mass. — A Rutland police officer is being praised for helping deliver a baby on the side of the road during a snowstorm.

Officer John Foster was directing traffic at an accident scene when a passing motorist urgently flagged him down for help. A mother was in active labor who was not going to make it to the hospital in time.

Officer Foster was joined by Lt.-Paramedic Michael Gleason of the Rutland Fire Department, who assisted in delivering a baby boy right on the side of Route 68.

Baby Sullivan Michael Pirani was born healthy at 8 pounds, 3 ounces, marking an unforgettable roadside arrival.

The department extends its congratulations to the Pirani family on their new addition and commends Officer Foster and Lt. Gleason for their quick thinking and dedication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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