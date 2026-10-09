Runway for Recovery marks 20 years of helping breast cancer patients, families find strength

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Runway for Recovery is marking its 20th anniversary.

Founder Olivia Boger established the organization in Newburyport after losing her mother to breast cancer.

“After she passed away, it took me a couple of years, but I really wanted to honor that sacrifice that she made,” Boger told Boston 25 News.

What began as a way to honor her mother’s memory has grown into an organization providing financial assistance and emotional support to hundreds of people each year.

Boger said the mission extends far beyond the runway, helping families navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives while reminding them they are not alone.

“For us to exist as an organization that helps hundreds of people a year with hundreds and thousands of dollars in funding, I mean that, I would go back to my younger self and say keep pushing through anything that seems hard because it is so beyond worth it,” she said.

Sarah Hickey, a young mother living with stage four metastatic breast cancer, said her journey began during the pandemic, when she noticed an unusual lump while breastfeeding her daughter.

“I kept going back in, saying something isn’t right,” Hickey said. “I actually have a really ultra-rare type of breast cancer, which makes up about .01% of breast cancers.”

“Now I live with stage four metastatic disease, which is incurable but currently treatable,” Hickey told Boston 25 News.

In 2025, Hickey participated in her first Runway for Recovery show. This year, she’s returning to the runway with someone especially important in mind, her young daughter, El.

“The way that she looked at me as her brave mom last year was one of the most beautiful things in the world,” Hickey said.

To learn more about Runway for Recovery and its mission, visit their website.

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