Delays at Boston’s Logan Airport after plane goes off runway while landing

A runway is closed at Boston’s Logan Airport and ground stop was put in place after a plane rolled into the grass while landing late Thursday morning, officials said.

JetBlue flight 312, an Airbus A220, rolled into a grassy area off runway 33-L as it came into land, according to Massport.

No one was injured in the incident.

The runway was closed as passengers on the plane were bussed off the runway. A ground stop was put in place for departing planes before lifting just before 2:00 a.m., according to Massport.

A ground delay was still impacting several planes around mid-afternoon.

The plane was flying in from Chicago, according to the FAA.

In a statement, the FAA said, “JetBlue Airways Flight 312 went into the grass while turning off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport around 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 12. The Airbus A220 departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airport authority plans to deplane passengers via stairs and bus them to the terminal.

JetBlue told Boston 25 they are looking into the incident.

“We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause,” the airline said in a statement.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed passengers disembarking from the plane after emergency crews responded.

The FAA is leading an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

