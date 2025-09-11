RTR volunteers help pack meals for numerous pantries across the state in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Volunteers came together at End Hunger New England in Pembroke, one of sixteen volunteer sites, on Thursday to give back to the community.

A partnership between the United Way of Greater Plymouth County and Road to Responsibility has aimed to tackle food insecurity across Massachusetts for the last four years.

President and CEO of Road to Responsibility, Chris White, says this movement highlights how, despite life’s challenges, these volunteers are showing up and making a difference.

“I have been working this field now for 47 years and what amazes me is that most of the community doesn’t realize that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are just like the rest of us,” said White.

Jenna, a volunteer for the last two years, says that every cup measured is done so with precise intention and care.

“It makes me feel happy because they are going to eat too, so they have something to eat, and they won’t be hungry.”

Meals will be distributed to over 10 pantries in towns like Brockton, Bridgewater, and veteran non-profits in Marshfield, as well as local schools.

“I want the world to see that our people aren’t just a handout, they are here with a helping hand and they’re ready to step up and help their community,” said White.

Organizers say they look forward to this event every year and say that they are already prepping for next year.

If you are interested in volunteering and helping out, visit the following links: Get Involved | United Way of Greater Plymouth County

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group