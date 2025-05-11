Roxbury man arrested, charged with drug-related offenses following traffic stop

BOSTON — Boston police have arrested and charged a Roxbury man with drug-related offenses after conducting a search warrant following a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 3:37 P.M. on Friday, May 9, when officers were conducting surveillance on 27-year-old Jose Irizarry-Estepan.

Officers noticed Irizarry-Estepan enter the rear driver-side door of a vehicle on Tremont Street near West Concord Street, which drove down Massachusetts Avenue. Officers noticed that the vehicle had a defective brake light and excessively tinted windows. A traffic stop was then conducted.

Officers approached the vehicle, identified themselves, and told the operator and two passengers why they were being stopped.

Officers recognized Irizarry-Estepan as the person for their search warrant and issued exit orders to proceed with their investigation.

Irizarry-Estepan was searched by officers, which resulted in the following items:

A clear plastic bag containing eight smaller bags of a tan powdery substance believed to be fentanyl

Six plastic bags containing a white, rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine

Two plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be powdered cocaine

An aluminum foil zip-lock bag containing a plastic bag of suspected crack cocaine and loose marijuana

Officers also found an aluminum tray containing loose marijuana from the vehicle’s center console. An additional search of the vehicle’s occupants resulted in the recovery of a prescription bottle from the second passenger, which contained a plastic bag of crushed blue powder and seven brown capsule pills later identified as Hydromorphone.

Irizarry-Estepan was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance (2nd and Subsequent Offense)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

The second passenger will be summoned to appear in Roxbury District Court on a charge of Possession of a Class A Substance. The vehicle operator was issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for Defective Equipment (Brake Light), Excessive Window Tint, and Open Container of Marijuana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

