Route 9 in Framingham remains closed after utility poles snap

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Route 9 in Framingham is shut down in both directions this morning after multiple utility poles came down along the roadway.

The busy corridor between Concord Street (Route 126) and Caldor Road are also closed.

As of 5 a.m., electric crews have completed their portion of the repairs, but telecommunications companies still need to finish their work before the road can safely reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, with Cochituate Road (Route 30) recommended as the most reliable detour for accessing nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

Power has been shut off in parts of Framingham due to downed wires, and officials say there is currently no estimated timeline for restoration.

Police haven’t said what caused the utility poles to break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

