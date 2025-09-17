Busy part of Route 20 closed after rollover wreck involving pickup truck

WESTON, Mass. — A busy part of Route 20 in Weston is closed on Wednesday morning after a rollover wreck involving a pickup truck.

The crash happened in the area of Highland Street, according to the Weston Fire Department.

Aerial video showed what appeared to be a Ford truck resting on its roof, a toppled utility pole, and debris scattered in the roadway.

Police officers, firefighters, and a utility truck were all spotted at the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

East and westbound traffic is being detoured down through Weston Center, the department said

Motorists were also warned that there is no access to Route 20 from Highland Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rt20 CLOSED AT HIGHLAND ST due to this MVA expect a long closure possibly through the morning commute. Traffic is being... Posted by Weston Fire Dept on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

