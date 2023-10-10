Route 1′s Red Wing Diner up for sale with $1 million price tag

WALPOLE, Mass — Changes are coming to an iconic Route 1 landmark.

Walpole’s The Red Wing Diner, which thousands of tailgaters pass by for every Patriots home game, is up for sale, according to a listing on the Walpole tax assessor’s website.

The restaurant posted on Facebook in early September that they would be temporarily closed for repairs. But the only addition on the exterior of the buildings is a red for-sale banner hanging under the iconic sign.

The 2,727-square-foot, five-acre property is listed for $1.35 million on Jack Conway Realtor’s website.

Public record shows the building, first in 1931 was purchased by Liam Murphy and SSSR Realty Trust for $583,000 in 2009.

Fans of the seafood restaurant expressed disappointment in the news on Facebook.

“I’m saddened at the closure of The Red Wing where I met my husband over 30 years ago,” Rainy Camuso-Sullivan wrote on the diner’s Facebook page. “I had heard rumors of a closure several months ago and had hoped to make it in one more time for the best fried clams EVER but we never made it. Thank you and best of luck to the owner and his staff.

“Please open soon. We love you!!!” Carol Gronostalski shared.

