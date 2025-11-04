Roof blown off business, couple’s carport goes flying as strong winds lash Massachusetts

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — A roof was blown off a business, a couple’s carport was launched across their yard, and many trees were toppled as whipping winds wreaked havoc on communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A wind advisory was issued for the Bay State through 7 p.m. Tuesday due to northwest gusts that could hit 50 mph and cause damage.

Sunny but gusty today. Northwest gusts between 45 and 50 mph developing this morning could produce minor wind damage. Gusts should steadily ease through late in the day. pic.twitter.com/FfblzG18U6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 4, 2025

Mattapoisett

In the Plymouth County town of Mattapoisett, a wind gust ripped part of the roof off Triad Boat Works.

Drone video captured the extent of the damage, revealing the inside of the yacht repair facility.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Roof blown off yacht repair shop in Mattapoisett

Worcester

About 75 miles northwest, residents of Worcester were also getting lashed by powerful wind gusts.

Homeowner and Worcester resident Steve Krikorian told Boston 25 that the wind launched a carport out of his driveway, flinging it across his yard.

Carport

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the uplifted carport draped over a fence.

Boston

In Boston, Massport warned travelers that the wind could delay flights at Logan International Airport.

There were also several reports of trees down across the city, including one that snapped in the Fenway area.

Tree down in Fenway

Tomorrow’s forecast

A high wind watch has also been issued in Massachusetts from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

